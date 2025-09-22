Westinghouse Air Brake Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Westinghouse Air Brake WAB, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $225.5, along with a high estimate of $236.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. Marking an increase of 3.06%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $218.80.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Westinghouse Air Brake. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Mohr Citigroup Announces Buy $225.00 - Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $200.00 $216.00 Dillon Cumming Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $226.00 $220.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $235.00 $210.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $236.00 $231.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $231.00 $217.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Westinghouse Air Brake. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Westinghouse Air Brake compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Westinghouse Air Brake's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Westinghouse Air Brake

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp provides value-added, technology-based products and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries and the mining, marine, and industrial markets. It provides its products and services through two main business segments: Freight and Transit. The company generates maximum revenue from the Freight segment, which manufactures new and modernized locomotives, provides aftermarket parts and services to existing locomotives, provides components to new and existing freight cars; builds new commuter locomotives; supplies rail control and infrastructure products, including electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Insights: Westinghouse Air Brake

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Westinghouse Air Brake showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.34% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Westinghouse Air Brake's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Westinghouse Air Brake's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.16%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Westinghouse Air Brake's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.7%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, Westinghouse Air Brake adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

