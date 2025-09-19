Beyond The Numbers: 11 Analysts Discuss Intel Stock

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Intel INTC, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 7 1 2 Last 30D 1 0 2 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 1 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $26.23, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average reflects an increase of 26.23% from the previous average price target of $20.78.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Intel. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $35.00 $25.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $19.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Sell $29.00 $24.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Announces Buy $43.00 - Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Underweight $21.00 $20.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Sell $14.00 $14.00 Gary Mobley Loop Capital Announces Hold $25.00 - Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Hold $24.50 $21.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $25.00 $21.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Neutral $24.00 $21.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $23.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Intel. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Intel. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intel compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intel compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Intel's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Intel's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Intel analyst ratings.

Get to Know Intel Better

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Financial Milestones: Intel's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Intel displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.2%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Intel's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -22.69%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intel's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intel's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Intel's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.52, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.