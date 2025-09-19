What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fluence Energy

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Fluence Energy FLNC, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $8.1, along with a high estimate of $11.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 35.0% increase from the previous average price target of $6.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Fluence Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $9.00 $8.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $8.00 $6.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $7.00 $8.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $9.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $8.00 $5.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $11.00 $6.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $9.00 $5.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Neutral $10.00 $6.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Underperform $6.00 $3.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $5.00 $4.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fluence Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fluence Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Fluence Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Fluence Energy's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

Key Indicators: Fluence Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Fluence Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.67% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fluence Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.04%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fluence Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fluence Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, Fluence Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

