Assessing Bank of America: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Bank of America BAC, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $54.2, along with a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $49.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.45% from the previous average price target of $51.40.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Bank of America is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $58.00 $54.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $60.00 $56.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $57.00 $55.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $55.00 $57.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $53.00 $51.00 Saul Martinez HSBC Raises Hold $51.00 $47.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $53.00 $45.00 David George Baird Maintains Neutral $52.00 $52.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $54.00 $50.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $49.00 $47.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Bank of America. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bank of America compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bank of America's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.2 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

Bank of America: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Bank of America displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.28%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bank of America's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.79%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bank of America's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.48%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank of America's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.31.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

