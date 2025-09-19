Beyond The Numbers: 12 Analysts Discuss Generac Hldgs Stock

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Generac Hldgs GNRC over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Generac Hldgs, revealing an average target of $187.75, a high estimate of $220.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. Marking an increase of 16.15%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $161.64.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Generac Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $180.00 $165.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Neutral $219.00 $138.00 Saree Boroditsky Jefferies Raises Hold $200.00 $150.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $200.00 $170.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $210.00 $195.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $180.00 $128.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $220.00 $200.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Announces Buy $190.00 - Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $200.00 $205.00 Chip Moore Roth Capital Raises Neutral $140.00 $122.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $144.00 $141.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $170.00 $164.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Generac Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Generac Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Generac Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Generac Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Generac Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Generac Hldgs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Generac Hldgs analyst ratings.

About Generac Hldgs

Generac designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. It offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

A Deep Dive into Generac Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Generac Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.31%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Generac Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Generac Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.94% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Generac Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.42%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Generac Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.62, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.