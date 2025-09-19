What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cheniere Energy

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Cheniere Energy LNG, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $271.75, a high estimate of $288.00, and a low estimate of $261.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.89% from the previous average price target of $261.57.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Cheniere Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Announces Outperform $268.00 - Robert Mosca Mizuho Raises Outperform $273.00 $268.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $284.00 $267.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $261.00 $250.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $262.00 $253.00 Sam Burwell Jefferies Raises Buy $288.00 $282.00 Jean Ann Salisbury B of A Securities Raises Buy $271.00 $258.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $267.00 $253.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cheniere Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cheniere Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cheniere Energy compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cheniere Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Cheniere Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Cheniere Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cheniere Energy analyst ratings.

Delving into Cheniere Energy's Background

Cheniere Energy is a liquified natural gas, or LNG, producer with two facilities in Corpus Christi, Texas and Sabine Pass, Louisiana. It generates most of its revenue through long-term contracts with customers on a fixed and variable fee payout structure. It also generates revenue by selling uncontracted LNG to customers on a short or one-time basis. A subsidiary, Cheniere Energy Partners, owns the Sabine Pass facility and trades as a master limited partnership.

Understanding the Numbers: Cheniere Energy's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Cheniere Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 42.76%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 35.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cheniere Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 26.46% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cheniere Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.69%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cheniere Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.79, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.