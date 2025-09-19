Assessing First Solar: Insights From 12 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on First Solar FSLR in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $228.92, a high estimate of $287.00, and a low estimate of $194.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.17% from the previous average price target of $207.79.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of First Solar among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $262.00 $241.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Raises Buy $287.00 $202.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Raises Buy $214.06 $172.53 Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $275.00 $255.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Outperform $203.00 $194.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $222.00 $203.00 Dimple Gosai B of A Securities Raises Buy $201.00 $185.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $208.00 $200.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $203.00 $186.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $194.00 $192.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Outperform $278.00 $275.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Raises Outperform $200.00 $188.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to First Solar. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of First Solar compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of First Solar's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into First Solar's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering First Solar: A Closer Look

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Unraveling the Financial Story of First Solar

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: First Solar's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.58%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: First Solar's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 31.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Solar's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.09%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Solar's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: First Solar's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

