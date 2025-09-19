10 Analysts Have This To Say About Targa Resources

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Targa Resources TRGP in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 5 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Targa Resources, presenting an average target of $202.4, a high estimate of $209.00, and a low estimate of $185.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.57% from the previous average price target of $197.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Targa Resources among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Announces Outperform $185.00 - Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Lowers Outperform $207.00 $212.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $204.00 $201.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $208.00 $205.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $205.00 $198.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $201.00 $197.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $205.00 $205.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $195.00 $178.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Overweight $209.00 $189.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $205.00 $191.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Targa Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Targa Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Targa Resources's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Targa Resources analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Targa Resources

Targa Resources is a midstream firm that primarily operates gathering and processing assets with substantial positions in the Permian, Stack, Scoop, and Bakken plays. It has fractionation capacity at Mont Belvieu and operates a liquefied petroleum gas export terminal. The Grand Prix natural gas liquids pipeline is another important asset.

Targa Resources's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Targa Resources's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.6% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Targa Resources's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Targa Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 24.97%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.72%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.51, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

