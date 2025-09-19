11 Analysts Have This To Say About Sportradar Gr

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Sportradar Gr SRAD, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $33.64, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $28.38, the current average has increased by 18.53%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Sportradar Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Samuel Nielsen JP Morgan Raises Overweight $35.00 $30.00 Eric Handler Roth Capital Announces Buy $40.00 - Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $36.00 $30.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Buy $39.00 $29.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $25.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $34.00 $28.00 Ben Miller Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $31.00 - Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $34.00 $33.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $30.00 $25.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Buy $32.00 $27.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Announces Buy $33.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sportradar Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Sportradar Gr compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Sportradar Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sportradar Gr analyst ratings.

Discovering Sportradar Gr: A Closer Look

Sportradar Group AG is a technology platform enabling next-generation engagement in sports, and a provider of B2B solutions to the sports betting industry. It generates revenue through two primary sources: subscription-based revenue and revenue sharing. Geographically, it operates in North America, Africa, AsiaPac & Middle East, Europe, and LATAM & Caribbean.

Breaking Down Sportradar Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Sportradar Gr displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.14%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Sportradar Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.5% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sportradar Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.11%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sportradar Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.0%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sportradar Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

