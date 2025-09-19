Incyte Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Incyte INCY over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $79.27, along with a high estimate of $104.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 14.22% increase from the previous average price target of $69.40.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Incyte is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $104.00 $90.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $73.00 $67.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $89.00 $67.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Announces Overweight $90.00 - Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Underperform $60.00 $52.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $103.00 $88.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Raises Hold $79.00 $73.00 Nicholas Holowko UBS Raises Neutral $68.00 $62.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $72.00 $68.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $67.00 $59.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $67.00 $68.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Incyte compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Incyte's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Incyte's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Incyte Better

Incyte focuses on the discovery and development of small-molecule drugs. The firm's leading drug, Jakafi, treats two types of rare blood cancer and graft versus host disease and is partnered with Novartis. Incyte's other marketed drugs include rheumatoid arthritis treatment Olumiant (licensed to Lilly), and oncology drugs Iclusig (chronic myeloid leukemia), Pemazyre (cholangiocarcinoma), Tabrecta (lung cancer), and Monjuvi (diffuse large B-cell lymphoma). The firm's first dermatology product, Opzelura, was approved in 2021 for atopic dermatitis and 2022 for vitiligo. Incyte's pipeline includes a broad array of oncology and dermatology programs.

A Deep Dive into Incyte's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Incyte's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.46%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Incyte's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 33.32%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Incyte's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.33% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Incyte's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.0%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

