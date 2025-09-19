Deep Dive Into Royal Caribbean Gr Stock: Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

15 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Royal Caribbean Gr RCL over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $372.8, a high estimate of $420.00, and a low estimate of $315.00. Marking an increase of 22.35%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $304.71.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Royal Caribbean Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $333.00 $337.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $415.00 $330.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Buy $353.00 $311.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $399.00 $390.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $367.00 $302.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $420.00 $400.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $385.00 $275.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Neutral $355.00 $230.00 Kevin Kopelman TD Cowen Announces Buy $405.00 - Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Hold $337.00 $275.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $390.00 $318.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $358.00 $263.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $400.00 $310.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Hold $315.00 $235.00 Richard Clarke Bernstein Raises Outperform $360.00 $290.00

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company by revenues, operating 68 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021 and plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Royal Caribbean Gr's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.41% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 26.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Royal Caribbean Gr's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 14.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Royal Caribbean Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.18%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Royal Caribbean Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.15, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

