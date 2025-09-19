6 Analysts Assess Trimble: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Trimble TRMB in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $94.0, with a high estimate of $98.00 and a low estimate of $88.00. Marking an increase of 5.82%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $88.83.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Trimble is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $98.00 $96.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $96.00 $95.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $94.00 $88.00 Brian Gesuale Raymond James Raises Outperform $93.00 $85.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $88.00 $81.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $95.00 $88.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Trimble. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Trimble compared to the broader market.

Capture valuable insights into Trimble's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Trimble's Background

Trimble Inc is a technology solutions provider that enables office and mobile professionals to connect their workflows and asset lifecycles to drive a more productive, sustainable future. The company has three reportable segments: Architects, Engineers, Construction, and Owners (AECO). This segment provides software solutions that sell through a direct channel to customers in the construction industry. Field Systems. This segment provides hardware and associated software solutions that sell through dealer partner channels. Transportation and Logistics (T&L). This segment provides solutions for customers working in long-haul trucking and freight shipping markets.

Understanding the Numbers: Trimble's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Trimble showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.56% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trimble's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.99%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.27.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

