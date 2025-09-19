Expert Outlook: Marathon Petroleum Through The Eyes Of 15 Analysts

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of Marathon Petroleum MPC, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 5 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Marathon Petroleum, presenting an average target of $193.13, a high estimate of $222.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 12.33% from the previous average price target of $171.93.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Marathon Petroleum among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $210.00 $170.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $188.00 $184.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $222.00 $184.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $199.00 $195.00 Doug Leggate B of A Securities Raises Neutral $192.00 $184.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $182.00 $175.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Neutral $182.00 $144.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $182.00 $160.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $200.00 $180.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $180.00 $147.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $189.00 $159.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $203.00 $175.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $175.00 $157.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $205.00 $182.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $188.00 $183.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Marathon Petroleum. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Marathon Petroleum. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Marathon Petroleum compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Marathon Petroleum compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Marathon Petroleum's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Marathon Petroleum's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Marathon Petroleum analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum is an independent refiner with 13 refineries in the midcontinent, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States with total throughput capacity of 3.0 million barrels per day. Its Dickinson, North Dakota, facility produces 184 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. Its Martinez, California, facility has the ability to produce 730 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. The firm also owns and operates midstream assets primarily through its listed master limited partnership, MPLX.

Financial Insights: Marathon Petroleum

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Marathon Petroleum's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -10.85%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Marathon Petroleum's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.6%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marathon Petroleum's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.37% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marathon Petroleum's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.52%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Marathon Petroleum's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.81, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.