Assessing Wheaton Precious Metals: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Wheaton Precious Metals WPM, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Wheaton Precious Metals and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $111.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $118.00 and a low estimate of $106.00. This current average has increased by 2.83% from the previous average price target of $108.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Wheaton Precious Metals's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Major UBS Raises Neutral $118.00 $106.00 Brian MacArthur Raymond James Raises Outperform $114.00 $112.00 Tanya Jakusconek Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $109.00 $108.00 Daniel Major UBS Announces Neutral $106.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Wheaton Precious Metals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Wheaton Precious Metals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Wheaton Precious Metals compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Wheaton Precious Metals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Wheaton Precious Metals's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Wheaton Precious Metals's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Wheaton Precious Metals analyst ratings.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp is a precious metal streaming company. The company metal streaming company which generates its revenue primarily from the sale of precious metals (gold, silver and palladium) and cobalt. Its reportable segment includes: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Platinum, Cobalt, and Other.

Key Indicators: Wheaton Precious Metals's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Wheaton Precious Metals's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 68.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Wheaton Precious Metals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 58.08% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wheaton Precious Metals's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.85%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wheaton Precious Metals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.72%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Wheaton Precious Metals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.