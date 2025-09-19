4 Analysts Assess Controladora Vuela: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Controladora Vuela VLRS in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $7.12, with a high estimate of $8.00 and a low estimate of $5.50. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 22.13% increase from the previous average price target of $5.83.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Controladora Vuela's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Fernando Abdalla JP Morgan Raises Overweight $8.00 $7.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Announces Neutral $7.00 - Alberto Valerio UBS Raises Buy $8.00 $6.00 Pablo Monsivais Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $5.50 $4.50

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Controladora Vuela. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Controladora Vuela compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Controladora Vuela compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Controladora Vuela's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Controladora Vuela's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Controladora Vuela Better

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV is a low-cost airline flying to Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. It uses promotional fares to stimulate demand, and the base fares are priced to compete with long-distance bus fares in Mexico. Revenues from the air transportation of passengers are recognized earlier when the service is provided or when the non-refundable ticket expires on the date of the scheduled travel. Non-passenger revenues include revenues generated from other non-passenger services and cargo services. The Company has two geographic areas identified as domestic (Mexico) and international (United States of America, Central America, and South America).

Breaking Down Controladora Vuela's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Controladora Vuela's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.55%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Controladora Vuela's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -9.09% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Controladora Vuela's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -22.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Controladora Vuela's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.12% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, Controladora Vuela faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

