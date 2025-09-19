Enterprise Prods Partners Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Enterprise Prods Partners EPD during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $35.2, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. A decline of 3.3% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Enterprise Prods Partners by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $35.00 $36.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $33.00 $35.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Lowers Buy $35.00 $36.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Lowers Outperform $38.00 $39.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $35.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Enterprise Prods Partners. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Enterprise Prods Partners compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Enterprise Prods Partners's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Enterprise Prods Partners's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Enterprise Prods Partners Better

Enterprise Products Partners is a master limited partnership that transports and processes natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals. It is one of the largest midstream companies, with operations servicing most producing regions in the continental US. Enterprise is particularly dominant in the NGL market and is one of the few MLPs that provide midstream services across the full hydrocarbon value chain.

Financial Milestones: Enterprise Prods Partners's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Enterprise Prods Partners's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.72% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Enterprise Prods Partners's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.51%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.9%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enterprise Prods Partners's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, Enterprise Prods Partners adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

