9 Analysts Have This To Say About SEI Investments

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on SEI Investments SEIC, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $102.11, along with a high estimate of $118.00 and a low estimate of $93.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.61% increase from the previous average price target of $95.78.

The standing of SEI Investments among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rayna Kumar Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $115.00 $105.00 Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Raises Outperform $118.00 $115.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $98.00 $100.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $93.00 $96.00 Ari Wald Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $101.00 $96.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $96.00 $79.00 Rayna Kumar Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $102.00 $100.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $96.00 $87.00 Rayna Kumar Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $100.00 $84.00

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to SEI Investments. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SEI Investments compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SEI Investments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of SEI Investments's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

SEI Investments provides investment processing, management, and operations services to financial institutions, asset managers, asset owners, and financial advisors in four material segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEI also has a minority interest in LSV Asset Management, a value equity asset manager with about $87 billion in assets under management. As of December 2024, SEI (including LSV) manages, administers, or advises about $1.6 trillion in assets.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SEI Investments's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.83% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: SEI Investments's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 40.58%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): SEI Investments's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.88%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SEI Investments's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 8.75%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, SEI Investments adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

