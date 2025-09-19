Expert Outlook: Western Digital Through The Eyes Of 23 Analysts

23 analysts have shared their evaluations of Western Digital WDC during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 11 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 6 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $94.91, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 28.83% increase from the previous average price target of $73.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Western Digital among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $120.00 $87.00 Mark Newman Bernstein Announces Market Perform $96.00 - Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $115.00 $85.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $123.00 $100.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $115.00 $85.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $105.00 $80.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $110.00 $88.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $99.00 $92.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $87.00 $75.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $80.00 $50.00 Medhi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Neutral $62.00 $40.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $88.00 $78.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $95.00 $80.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $85.00 $58.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $90.00 $78.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $92.00 $83.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $90.00 $53.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $83.00 $85.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $75.00 $45.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $80.00 $65.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $85.00 $78.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $78.00 $62.00 James Sheehan Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $130.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Western Digital. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Western Digital. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Western Digital compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Western Digital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Western Digital's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Western Digital analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Western Digital

Western Digital is a leading vertically integrated supplier of hard disk drives. The HDD market is a practical duopoly, with Western Digital and Seagate being the two largest players. Western Digital designs and manufactures its HDDs, with much of the manufacturing and workforce located in Asia. The primary consumers of HDDs are data centers.

Financial Milestones: Western Digital's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Western Digital's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 29.99%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Western Digital's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Digital's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.21%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Western Digital's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.8% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Western Digital's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.89. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.