The Analyst Verdict: Imax In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Imax IMAX, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $34.75, with a high estimate of $37.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.3% increase from the previous average price target of $33.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Imax. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Sholl Barrington Research Raises Outperform $37.00 $32.00 Omar Mejias Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $34.00 $30.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Outperform $35.00 $34.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $32.00 $30.00 Steve Frankel Rosenblatt Raises Buy $37.00 $35.00 Patrick Sholl Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $32.00 $32.00 Steve Frankel Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $35.00 $35.00 Eric Handler Roth Capital Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Imax compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Imax's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Imax's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Imax

Imax Corp is a technology platform for entertainment and events. Through its proprietary software, auditorium architecture, patented intellectual property, and specialized equipment, IMAX offers end-to-end solution to create superior, immersive content experiences for which the IMAX brand is globally renowned. The Company has two reportable segments being Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The Company leverages its proprietary technology and engineering in all aspects of its business, which principally consists of the IMAX film remastering and the sale or lease of premium IMAX theater systems.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Imax

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Imax's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.06%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Imax's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.28%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Imax's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.63%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.31%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.87.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

