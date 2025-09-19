Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss DuPont de Nemours Stock

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on DuPont de Nemours DD, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for DuPont de Nemours, presenting an average target of $89.75, a high estimate of $94.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Observing a 3.76% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $86.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of DuPont de Nemours by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $94.00 $94.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $94.00 $93.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $92.00 $87.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $89.00 $87.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $85.00 $80.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $90.00 $81.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $87.00 $85.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $87.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to DuPont de Nemours. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DuPont de Nemours compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of DuPont de Nemours's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into DuPont de Nemours's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know DuPont de Nemours Better

DuPont is a diversified global specialty chemicals company created in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. Its portfolio includes specialty chemicals and downstream products that serve the electronics, water, construction, safety and protection, automotive, and healthcare industries. DuPont plans to spin off its electronics business by the end of 2025, which will be named Qnity. The company also plans to divest its legacy aramid fibers business in early 2026, which contains the Kevlar and Nomex product lines.

DuPont de Nemours's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining DuPont de Nemours's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.71% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: DuPont de Nemours's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.81%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): DuPont de Nemours's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.26% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DuPont de Nemours's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.16%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, DuPont de Nemours adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

