Beyond The Numbers: 28 Analysts Discuss Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 28 analysts have published ratings on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 14 11 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 6 2 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $451.25, a high estimate of $583.00, and a low estimate of $333.00. Observing a 19.42% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $377.88.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luca Issi RBC Capital Raises Outperform $500.00 $435.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $520.00 $453.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $566.00 $504.00 Liisa Bayko Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $515.05 $280.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Raises Outperform $470.00 $450.00 Patrick R. Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $570.00 $570.00 David Lebovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $583.00 $527.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $570.00 $500.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $475.00 $348.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $490.00 - Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $450.00 $342.00 Eliana Merle UBS Raises Buy $550.00 $403.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $415.00 $390.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $395.00 $333.00 Martin Auster Raymond James Raises Outperform $424.00 $370.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $460.00 $329.00 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $449.00 $304.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Raises Buy $400.00 $325.00 Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $405.00 $312.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $478.00 $377.00 Danielle Brill Truist Securities Announces Buy $385.00 - Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $348.00 $338.00 David Lebovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $404.00 $364.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $359.00 $336.00 Maury Raycroft Jefferies Raises Buy $384.00 $328.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $333.00 $287.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $377.00 $320.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Raises Outperform $360.00 $300.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for sequence-specific silencing and regulation of gene expression. Alnylam has five drugs on the market: Onpattro and Amvuttra for hATTR amyloidosis, Givlaari for acute hepatic porphyria, Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria type 1, and Leqvio for hypercholesterolemia. It also has several clinical programs across various therapeutic areas: genetic medicines; cardio-metabolic diseases; hepatic infectious diseases, and CNS/ocular diseases. Upfront fees from research partnerships have boosted Alnylam's cash levels, and the company stands to see additional milestones and royalties from drugs commercialized under collaboration partnerships.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.26%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -8.57% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -36.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.18. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

