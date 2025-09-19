Beyond The Numbers: 28 Analysts Discuss Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 28 analysts have published ratings on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY in the last three months.
The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|14
|11
|3
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|6
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $451.25, a high estimate of $583.00, and a low estimate of $333.00. Observing a 19.42% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $377.88.
Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration
A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Luca Issi
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$500.00
|$435.00
|Tazeen Ahmad
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$520.00
|$453.00
|Salveen Richter
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$566.00
|$504.00
|Liisa Bayko
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$515.05
|$280.00
|Kostas Biliouris
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$470.00
|$450.00
|Patrick R. Trucchio
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Maintains
|Buy
|$570.00
|$570.00
|David Lebovitz
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$583.00
|$527.00
|Patrick Trucchio
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Raises
|Buy
|$570.00
|$500.00
|Jessica Fye
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$475.00
|$348.00
|Leland Gershell
|Oppenheimer
|Announces
|Outperform
|$490.00
|-
|Greg Harrison
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Outperform
|$450.00
|$342.00
|Eliana Merle
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$550.00
|$403.00
|Whitney Ijem
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$415.00
|$390.00
|Tiago Fauth
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$395.00
|$333.00
|Martin Auster
|Raymond James
|Raises
|Outperform
|$424.00
|$370.00
|Gena Wang
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$460.00
|$329.00
|Edward Tenthoff
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$449.00
|$304.00
|Keay Nakae
|Chardan Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$400.00
|$325.00
|Michael Ulz
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$405.00
|$312.00
|Joseph Stringer
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$478.00
|$377.00
|Danielle Brill
|Truist Securities
|Announces
|Buy
|$385.00
|-
|Jessica Fye
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$348.00
|$338.00
|David Lebovitz
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$404.00
|$364.00
|Tazeen Ahmad
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$359.00
|$336.00
|Maury Raycroft
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$384.00
|$328.00
|Tiago Fauth
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$333.00
|$287.00
|Joseph Stringer
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$377.00
|$320.00
|Kostas Biliouris
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$360.00
|$300.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.
All You Need to Know About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for sequence-specific silencing and regulation of gene expression. Alnylam has five drugs on the market: Onpattro and Amvuttra for hATTR amyloidosis, Givlaari for acute hepatic porphyria, Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria type 1, and Leqvio for hypercholesterolemia. It also has several clinical programs across various therapeutic areas: genetic medicines; cardio-metabolic diseases; hepatic infectious diseases, and CNS/ocular diseases. Upfront fees from research partnerships have boosted Alnylam's cash levels, and the company stands to see additional milestones and royalties from drugs commercialized under collaboration partnerships.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Financial Performance Dissected
Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.
Revenue Growth: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.26%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.
Net Margin: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -8.57% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.
Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -36.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.
Return on Assets (ROA): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.
Debt Management: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.18. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.
The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know
Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.
Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.
Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?
Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.