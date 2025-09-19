What Analysts Are Saying About Viking Holdings Stock

Analysts' ratings for Viking Holdings VIK over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Viking Holdings, presenting an average target of $63.0, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. Observing a 20.0% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $52.50.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Viking Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Hold $59.00 $55.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $55.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Buy $69.00 $55.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $66.00 $62.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $75.00 $50.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Buy $70.00 $51.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Hold $55.00 $50.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $68.00 $57.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $45.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Hold $52.00 $45.00

Get to Know Viking Holdings Better

Viking Holdings Ltd is a travel company, with a fleet of 92 small ships, which view as floating hotels. It offers travel experiences on all seven continents in all three categories of the cruise industry river, ocean, and expedition cruising. The Group defines its products based on the type of cruise offering and language of the cruise service. The River segment provides river cruises outside the United States to English-speaking passengers. The Ocean segment offers ocean cruises to English-speaking passengers. Other include operating segments that are not individually reportable, consisting of expedition cruises for English-speaking passengers (Expedition), Mississippi River cruises for English-speaking passengers, and Viking China, which includes cruises for Mandarin.

Viking Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Viking Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.47%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Viking Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 23.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viking Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18887.85%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viking Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.02% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Viking Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 20.57. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

