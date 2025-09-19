The Analyst Verdict: Ollie's Bargain Outlet In The Eyes Of 14 Experts

Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $144.29, along with a high estimate of $159.00 and a low estimate of $130.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.6% increase from the previous average price target of $129.29.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bradley Berning Keybanc Raises Overweight $154.00 $145.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $149.00 $144.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $145.00 $118.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Neutral $140.00 $125.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $130.00 $105.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $148.00 $146.00 Jason Haas B of A Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $130.00 Randal Konik Jefferies Raises Hold $135.00 $111.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $150.00 $123.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $144.00 $133.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $146.00 $128.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $159.00 $137.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $145.00 $135.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Maintains Hold $130.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ollie's Bargain Outlet. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ollie's Bargain Outlet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ollie's Bargain Outlet's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ollie's Bargain Outlet's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ollie's Bargain Outlet analyst ratings.

Delving into Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Background

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is a retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. The company sells name brand household related items that consumers use in their everyday lives at prices that are heavily discounted below traditional retailers. It offers customers a broad selection of brand name products, including housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics. It operates stores across the Eastern half of the United States. Its differentiated go-to-market plan is characterized by a fun and engaging treasure hunt shopping experience, compelling customer value proposition, and witty, humorous in-store signage and advertising campaigns.

Understanding the Numbers: Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ollie's Bargain Outlet's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.49% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ollie's Bargain Outlet's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.02%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ollie's Bargain Outlet's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.49%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.23%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ollie's Bargain Outlet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.37, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

