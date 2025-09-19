The Analyst Verdict: Veralto In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Veralto VLTO, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $115.2, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $108.00. This current average has increased by 7.16% from the previous average price target of $107.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Veralto among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Grippin Barclays Announces Overweight $120.00 - Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $108.00 $104.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Neutral $112.00 $106.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $120.00 $116.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $116.00 $104.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Veralto. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Veralto. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Veralto compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Veralto compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Veralto's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Veralto's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Veralto analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Veralto

Veralto is a diversified industrial firm organized into two segments, water quality as well as product quality and innovation. The water quality segment offers water analytics and water treatment solutions, while the product quality and innovation segment offers coding, packaging, and color solutions for consumer packaged goods and pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company has around 17,000 employees. Veralto generated approximately $5.2 billion in revenue in 2024.

Key Indicators: Veralto's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Veralto's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.44% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Veralto's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veralto's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.96%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veralto's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.21%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Veralto's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.