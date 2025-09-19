The Analyst Verdict: Travere Therapeutics In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Travere Therapeutics TVTX, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $37.89, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.04% from the previous average price target of $34.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Travere Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $47.00 $47.00 Alex Thompson Stifel Raises Hold $25.00 $20.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $35.00 $27.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $47.00 $47.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $47.00 $47.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $47.00 $30.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $31.00 $30.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Outperform $32.00 $30.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $30.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Travere Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Travere Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Travere Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Travere Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Travere Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Travere Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Travere Therapeutics analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on identifying, developing and delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare kidney, liver, and metabolic diseases. Its pipeline candidate, sparsentan, is an investigational product candidate in late-stage development for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and IgA nephropathy (IgAN)-rare kidney disorders that often cause end-stage kidney disease.

Financial Milestones: Travere Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Travere Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 111.49%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Travere Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -11.14% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -38.91%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Travere Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 12.2. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.