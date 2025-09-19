Where American Healthcare REIT Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for American Healthcare REIT AHR, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $45.12, a high estimate of $51.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.13% increase from the previous average price target of $40.60.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive American Healthcare REIT. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Goldsmith UBS Announces Buy $51.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $47.00 $42.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $46.00 $44.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $38.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Outperform $45.00 $39.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Announces Outperform $41.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $42.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to American Healthcare REIT. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of American Healthcare REIT compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of American Healthcare REIT's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into American Healthcare REIT's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust. It owns a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing on medical office buildings, skilled nursing facilities, senior housing, hospitals, and other healthcare-related facilities. It has four reportable business segments: integrated senior health campuses, outpatient medical, triple-net leased properties and SHOP. It generates majority of its revenue through Integrated Senior Health Campuses segment.

Financial Milestones: American Healthcare REIT's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: American Healthcare REIT's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.52%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: American Healthcare REIT's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: American Healthcare REIT's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.71.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

