The Analyst Verdict: Permian Resources In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

Permian Resources PR has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Permian Resources, presenting an average target of $19.44, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.97% increase from the previous average price target of $18.88.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Permian Resources among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Cheng Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $21.00 - Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $19.00 $20.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $22.00 $23.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $17.00 $16.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $18.00 $17.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $21.00 $20.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $20.00 $19.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $20.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Permian Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Permian Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Permian Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Permian Resources's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Permian Resources's Background

Permian Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on generating outsized returns to stakeholders through the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets. The Company's assets and operations are concentrated in the core of the Permian Basin, and its properties consist of large, contiguous acreage blocks located in West Texas and New Mexico.

Key Indicators: Permian Resources's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Permian Resources's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.89% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Permian Resources's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.3%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Permian Resources's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Permian Resources's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Permian Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.44, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

