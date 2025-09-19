What Analysts Are Saying About Amer Sports Stock

Amer Sports AS underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $46.75, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Marking an increase of 6.25%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $44.00.

The standing of Amer Sports among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Buy $46.00 $45.00 Akshay Gupta HSBC Raises Buy $50.00 $38.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $52.00 $50.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Buy $45.00 $42.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Outperform $45.00 $44.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $46.00 $45.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $45.00 $44.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $45.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Amer Sports. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into Amer Sports's Background

Amer Sports manages a diverse portfolio of 10 outdoor and action sports brands that collectively generated revenue of $5.2 billion in 2024. Although primarily owned by the Chinese conglomerate Anta Sports, Amer operates with a degree of autonomy. In its rapidly expanding China business, the company is subject to closer oversight, but it manages its operations outside of China with relative independence. In 2024, the firm generates 36% of its revenue from the Americas, 29% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 25% from China, and 10% from Asia-Pacific, excluding China.

Key Indicators: Amer Sports's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Amer Sports's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.46% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Amer Sports's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.47%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amer Sports's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Amer Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.29, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

