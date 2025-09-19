What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Clean Harbors

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Clean Harbors CLH, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Clean Harbors and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $262.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $280.00 and a low estimate of $240.00. Marking an increase of 1.27%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $259.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Clean Harbors. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Grippin Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $253.00 - Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $280.00 $278.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $240.00 $220.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $256.00 $254.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Outperform $268.00 $264.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $278.00 $280.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Clean Harbors. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Clean Harbors compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Clean Harbors's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Clean Harbors's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Clean Harbors: A Closer Look

Clean Harbors Inc is an environmental and industrial services provider. It provides parts cleaning and related environmental services to commercial, industrial, and automotive customers. Its business segments are Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The company generates the majority of its revenues from the Environmental Services segment.

Clean Harbors: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Clean Harbors's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.18%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clean Harbors's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Clean Harbors's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.73%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Clean Harbors's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.12, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

