Expert Outlook: Intellia Therapeutics Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Intellia Therapeutics NTLA, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Intellia Therapeutics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $36.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.59% lower than the prior average price target of $39.60.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Intellia Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitchell S. Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $30.00 $25.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $60.00 $68.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $21.00 $25.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $45.00 $50.00 Mitchell S. Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $25.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Intellia Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Intellia Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intellia Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intellia Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Intellia Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Intellia Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Intellia Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics is a gene editing company focused on the development of Crispr/Cas9-based therapeutics. Crispr/Cas9 stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (Crispr)/Crispr-associated protein 9 (Cas9), which is a revolutionary technology for precisely altering specific sequences of genomic DNA. Intellia is focused on using this technology to treat genetically defined diseases. It's evaluating multiple gene editing approaches using in vivo and ex vivo therapies to address diseases with high unmet medical needs, including ATTR amyloidosis, hereditary angioedema, sickle cell disease, and immuno-oncology. Intellia has formed collaborations with several companies to advance its pipeline, including narrow-moat Regeneron and wide-moat Novartis.

Intellia Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Intellia Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 104.76%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -710.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intellia Therapeutics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -13.54%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intellia Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, Intellia Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.