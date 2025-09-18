Breaking Down CSX: 18 Analysts Share Their Views

CSX CSX has been analyzed by 18 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $38.39, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Observing a 11.76% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $34.35.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of CSX among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Walter Spracklin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $39.00 $37.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $38.00 $38.00 Daniel Moore Baird Raises Outperform $44.00 $38.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Raises Outperform $38.00 $36.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Overweight $41.00 $34.00 Nathan Martin Benchmark Raises Buy $40.00 $37.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $35.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $38.00 $36.00 Jason Seidl TD Cowen Raises Buy $45.00 $32.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $42.00 $34.00 Patrick Brown Raymond James Raises Outperform $37.00 $33.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $36.00 $31.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $38.00 $36.00 David Vernon Bernstein Raises Market Perform $36.00 $33.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Overweight $34.00 $31.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $28.00 Daniel Moore Baird Announces Outperform $38.00 - Bascome Majors Susquehanna Maintains Neutral $35.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CSX. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CSX. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CSX compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CSX compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of CSX's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CSX analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind CSX

Operating in the Eastern United States, Class I railroad CSX generated revenue near $14.5 billion in 2024. On its more than 21,000 miles of track, CSX hauls shipments of coal (16% of consolidated revenue), chemicals (17%), intermodal containers (16%), automotive cargo (7%), and a diverse mix of other bulk and industrial merchandise.

Financial Milestones: CSX's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining CSX's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.43% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CSX's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.2%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CSX's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.76%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CSX's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.93% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.59.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.