A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Plains All American Through 4 Analysts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Plains All American PAA during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $19.5, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.5% lower than the prior average price target of $20.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Plains All American among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $20.00 $21.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $20.00 $18.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $22.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $18.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Plains All American. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Plains All American compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Plains All American's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Plains All American's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Plains All American: A Closer Look

Plains All American Pipeline LP through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges or railcars. The NGL segment is involved in natural gas processing and NGL fractionation, storage, transportation, and terminalling. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Crude Oil segment.

Plains All American: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Plains All American's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.58% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Plains All American's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plains All American's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plains All American's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, Plains All American adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

