12 Analysts Have This To Say About argenx

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of argenx ARGX, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $848.0, a high estimate of $1070.00, and a low estimate of $715.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.63% from the previous average price target of $802.82.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of argenx's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Maintains Buy $1070.00 $1070.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Raises Buy $918.00 $700.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $887.00 $880.00 Allison Bratzel Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $820.00 $750.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Announces Outperform $850.00 - James Gordon JP Morgan Raises Overweight $830.00 $775.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $1070.00 $1060.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $766.00 $700.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $774.00 $720.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $756.00 $741.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $720.00 $720.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $715.00 $715.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to argenx. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of argenx compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for argenx's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About argenx

Argenx is a Dutch biopharmaceutical company focused on developing antibody-based therapies for rare autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product, Vyvgart (efgartigimod), was approved by the FDA in December 2021 for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). In 2022, Argenx also received FDA approval for Vyvgart Hytrulo, a subcutaneous formulation of Vyvgart, offering a more convenient option compared with Vyvgart's intravenous administration. In 2024, the FDA approved Vyvgart Hytrulo for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, a rare immune-mediated neuromuscular disorder of the peripheral nervous system. Argenx is focused on innovation and developing its pipeline for treatments such as primary immune thrombocytopenia, thyroid eye disease, and Sjogren's Disease.

Breaking Down argenx's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, argenx showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 99.61% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: argenx's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.88%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): argenx's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.03% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, argenx adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

