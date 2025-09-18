The Analyst Verdict: Darden Restaurants In The Eyes Of 18 Experts

18 analysts have shared their evaluations of Darden Restaurants DRI during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 4 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $237.17, a high estimate of $255.00, and a low estimate of $212.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.74% increase from the previous average price target of $228.61.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Darden Restaurants among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew M. Charles TD Cowen Maintains Hold $235.00 $235.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $215.00 $215.00 Gregory Francfort Guggenheim Raises Buy $235.00 $220.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Buy $254.00 $253.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $215.00 $212.00 Eric Gonzalez Keybanc Lowers Overweight $240.00 $245.00 David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $245.00 $250.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Maintains Buy $252.00 $252.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $215.00 $190.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $240.00 $218.00 Brian Vaccaro Raymond James Raises Outperform $240.00 $230.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Buy $253.00 $245.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Overweight $255.00 $235.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Raises Hold $235.00 $215.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Buy $253.00 $252.00 Eric Gonzalez Keybanc Raises Overweight $245.00 $230.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Neutral $230.00 $218.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $212.00 $200.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Darden Restaurants. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Darden Restaurants compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Darden Restaurants's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants is the largest restaurant operator in the US full-service space, with consolidated revenue of $12.1 billion in fiscal 2025. The company maintains a portfolio of 11 restaurant brands: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Ruth's Chris, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Eddie V's, Bahama Breeze, The Capital Burger, and most recently, Chuy's. Darden generates revenue almost exclusively from company-owned restaurants, though a small network of franchised restaurants and consumer-packaged goods sales through the traditional grocery channel contribute modestly. As of the end of its fiscal 2025, the company operated 2,159 restaurants in the US.

Financial Milestones: Darden Restaurants's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Darden Restaurants's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.63%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Darden Restaurants's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.29%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Darden Restaurants's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.46% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Darden Restaurants's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.42%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Darden Restaurants's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.7.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

