Deep Dive Into Deere Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Deere DE over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Deere, revealing an average target of $543.29, a high estimate of $602.00, and a low estimate of $488.00. This current average has decreased by 2.86% from the previous average price target of $559.29.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Deere. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $512.00 $566.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $495.00 $500.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Lowers Buy $580.00 $595.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Lowers Neutral $488.00 $520.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $602.00 $619.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $566.00 $560.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $560.00 $555.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Deere. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Deere compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Deere's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Deere: A Closer Look

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment and a major producer of construction machinery. The company is divided into four reporting segments: production & precision agriculture (PPA), small agriculture & turf (SAT), construction & forestry (CF), and financial services (FS), its captive finance subsidiary. The core PPA business is the largest contributor to sales and profits by far. Geographically, Deere sales are 60% US/Canada, 17% Europe, 14% Latin America, and 9% rest of world. Deere goes to market through a robust dealer network that includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America with reach into over 100 countries. John Deere financial provides retail financing for machinery to its customers and wholesale financing for dealers.

Deere: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: Deere's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 July, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.29%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Deere's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Deere's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.21% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Deere's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.2%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Deere's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.66. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

