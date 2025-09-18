ResMed Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for ResMed RMD over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for ResMed, presenting an average target of $294.11, a high estimate of $330.00, and a low estimate of $270.00. Observing a 11.19% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $264.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of ResMed's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Sutcliffe Citigroup Announces Buy $330.00 - Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Outperform $290.00 $270.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Raises Hold $270.00 $240.00 Craig Wong-Pan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $300.00 $294.00 Laura Sutcliffe UBS Raises Buy $325.00 $285.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Raises Overweight $298.00 $274.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $270.00 $248.00 Craig Wong-Pan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $294.00 $255.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Outperform $270.00 $250.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ResMed. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of ResMed compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for ResMed's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of ResMed's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know ResMed Better

ResMed is one of the largest respiratory care device companies globally, primarily developing and supplying flow generators, masks and accessories for the treatment of sleep apnea. Increasing diagnosis of sleep apnea combined with ageing populations and increasing prevalence of obesity is resulting in a structurally growing market. The company earns roughly two thirds of its revenue in the Americas and the balance across other regions dominated by Europe, Japan and Australia. Recent developments and acquisitions have focused on digital health as ResMed is aiming to differentiate itself through the provision of clinical data for use by the patient, medical care advisor and payer in the out-of-hospital setting.

A Deep Dive into ResMed's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: ResMed displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.2%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ResMed's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 28.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ResMed's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ResMed's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.82%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ResMed's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

