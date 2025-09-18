AT&T Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated AT&T T, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $31.78, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.2% from the previous average price target of $30.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of AT&T by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Frank Louthan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $33.00 $31.00 Laurent Yoon Bernstein Raises Outperform $32.00 $31.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $32.00 - Frank Louthan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $31.00 $30.00 Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Raises Overweight $33.00 $31.00 Simon Flannery Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $32.00 $31.00 Kevin Fisk Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $30.00 $29.50 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $31.00 $30.00 Michael Funk B of A Securities Announces Buy $32.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AT&T. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AT&T compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of AT&T's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into AT&T's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind AT&T

The wireless business contributes nearly 70% of AT&T's revenue. The company is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 73 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 14% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 12% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 14 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 24 million customers, but this business only accounts for 3% of revenue. The company recently sold its 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV to its partner, private equity firm TPG.

Key Indicators: AT&T's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: AT&T's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.52%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: AT&T's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.47% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): AT&T's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.27% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AT&T's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.11%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: AT&T's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.43. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

