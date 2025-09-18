Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Pebblebrook Hotel

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Pebblebrook Hotel PEB over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Pebblebrook Hotel, revealing an average target of $11.86, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Observing a 11.05% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $10.68.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Pebblebrook Hotel by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $13.00 $12.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Raises Neutral $13.00 $12.00 Gregory Miller Truist Securities Raises Hold $11.00 $9.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $11.00 $10.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $13.00 $11.75 Richard Hightower Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $12.00 $11.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $10.00 $9.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Pebblebrook Hotel. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Pebblebrook Hotel's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Pebblebrook Hotel: A Closer Look

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently owns upper upscale and luxury hotels with 11,933 rooms across 46 hotels in the United States. Pebblebrook acquired LaSalle Hotel Properties, which owned 10,451 rooms across 41 US hotels, in November 2018, though management has sold many of those hotels over the past few years. Pebblebrook's portfolio consists mostly of independent hotels with no brand affiliations, though the combined company does own and operate some hotels under Marriott, Starwood, InterContinental, Hilton, and Hyatt brands.

Key Indicators: Pebblebrook Hotel's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Pebblebrook Hotel displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.63%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Pebblebrook Hotel's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.81%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pebblebrook Hotel's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.28%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pebblebrook Hotel's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Pebblebrook Hotel's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.97, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

