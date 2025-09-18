A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On SiTime Through 5 Analysts

SiTime SITM has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for SiTime, revealing an average target of $260.0, a high estimate of $320.00, and a low estimate of $220.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $217.50, the current average has increased by 19.54%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of SiTime's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $320.00 $230.00 Melissa Fairbanks Raymond James Raises Outperform $270.00 $250.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Announces Buy $260.00 - Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Underweight $220.00 $180.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $230.00 $210.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SiTime. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SiTime compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for SiTime's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into SiTime's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About SiTime

SiTime Corp is a provider of silicon timing systems solutions. The company designs develops and sell silicon timing systems solutions for different industries including automotive, infrastructure, aerospace-defense, consumer, internet of things, consumer and industrials. Its product offerings include Stratum 3E DCOCXOs, Programmable OCXOs, MHz Oscillators, 32.768 kHz Oscillators, Embedded Resonators, Precision MHz Super-TCXOs, and Ruggedized Oscillators. It sells its products around Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and other regions and generates the majority of its revenue from Taiwan.

A Deep Dive into SiTime's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: SiTime's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 58.42%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -29.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SiTime's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.88%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SiTime's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

