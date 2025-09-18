Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For StepStone Group

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated StepStone Group STEP, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated StepStone Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $74.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $84.00 and a low estimate of $61.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.39% increase from the previous average price target of $67.40.

The standing of StepStone Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $83.00 $64.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $84.00 $81.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $62.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $81.00 $74.00 John Dunn Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $61.00 $56.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to StepStone Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of StepStone Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of StepStone Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc operates as a fully integrated private markets solution provider. The company provides customized investment solutions and advisory and data services. It provides investment solutions in the areas of private equity, real estate, private debt, and infrastructure and real assets. The company consists of a single operating segment and a single reportable segment for accounting and financial reporting purposes.

Understanding the Numbers: StepStone Group's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: StepStone Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 95.43%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: StepStone Group's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.55%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): StepStone Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -23.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): StepStone Group's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.82%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: StepStone Group's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.48. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

