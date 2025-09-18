Deep Dive Into CNH Industrial Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of CNH Industrial CNH, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $13.12, along with a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $11.50. A decline of 7.08% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of CNH Industrial by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $13.00 $16.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $12.00 $13.00 Daniela Costa Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $11.50 $12.50 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $16.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CNH Industrial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of CNH Industrial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CNH Industrial's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into CNH Industrial's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial is the world's second largest manufacturer of agricultural machinery (82% of industrial net sales) as well as a major player in construction equipment (18% of industrial net sales). Its Case and New Holland brands have served farmers for generations. Geographically, agriculture sales are 40% North America, 32% Europe, Middle East, and Africa, 18% South America, and 10% Asia-Pacific. CNH's products are available through a robust independent dealer network, which includes over 2,600 dealer and distribution locations and reach into 164 countries. The construction business leverages over 400 dealers. The company's captive finance arm provides retail financing to its customers as well as wholesale financing for dealers to maintain inventory, which supports sales.

CNH Industrial's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining CNH Industrial's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.16% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: CNH Industrial's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.52% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CNH Industrial's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.5%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.59, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

