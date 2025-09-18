Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Driven Brands Hldgs Stock

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Driven Brands Hldgs DRVN, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Driven Brands Hldgs, revealing an average target of $23.25, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.14% increase from the previous average price target of $21.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Driven Brands Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00 Marvin Fong BTIG Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Christian Carlino JP Morgan Raises Overweight $23.00 $17.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $24.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Driven Brands Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Driven Brands Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Driven Brands Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Driven Brands Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Driven Brands Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Driven Brands Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Driven Brands Hldgs analyst ratings.

Discovering Driven Brands Hldgs: A Closer Look

Driven Brands Holdings Inc is an automotive services company in North America. Its platform provides high-quality services to an extensive range of retail and commercial customers. The company provides an extensive range of core consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, and repair services, as well as a variety of high-frequency services, such as oil changes and car washes. The company segments include: Maintenance, Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass, and Platform Services. It derives maximum revenue from Maintenance Segment. Geographically, the company operates into United States, Canada and Rest of the World.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Driven Brands Hldgs

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Driven Brands Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.21%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Driven Brands Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Driven Brands Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.99% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.9, Driven Brands Hldgs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.