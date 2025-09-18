Forecasting The Future: 48 Analyst Projections For MongoDB

48 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on MongoDB MDB over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.
The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $337.88, a high estimate of $425.00, and a low estimate of $247.00. This current average has increased by 12.24% from the previous average price target of $301.04.
Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview
The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of MongoDB by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MongoDB. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MongoDB compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for MongoDB's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.
Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of MongoDB's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on MongoDB analyst ratings.
Get to Know MongoDB Better
Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a vendor of a document-oriented database that accelerates development processes of new applications. Enterprise customers can choose between the fully managed offering, MongoDB Atlas, or the self-managed version, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced. MongoDB is a popular tool among developers, and its free Community Server has recorded over 500 million downloads since 2009.
Understanding the Numbers: MongoDB's Finances
Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.
Revenue Growth: MongoDB's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.7%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: MongoDB's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.96%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.
Return on Equity (ROE): MongoDB's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.
Return on Assets (ROA): MongoDB's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.
Debt Management: MongoDB's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.
Analyst Ratings: What Are They?
Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.
Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.
Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.
