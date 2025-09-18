Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Amentum Holdings Stock

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Amentum Holdings AMTM, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Amentum Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $26.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.42% from the previous average price target of $24.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Amentum Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kristine Liwag Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $20.00 $19.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Mariana Perez Mora B of A Securities Raises Neutral $27.00 $26.00 Noah Poponak Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $26.00 $21.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $26.00 $24.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $30.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Amentum Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Amentum Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Amentum Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Amentum Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Amentum Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Amentum Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Amentum Holdings analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Amentum Holdings

Amentum Holdings Inc is engaged in engineering and technology solutions. The United States and its allies trust it to address their technical and complex scientific, security, and sustainability challenges.

Key Indicators: Amentum Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Amentum Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 66.25% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Amentum Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amentum Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amentum Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Amentum Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.01.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.