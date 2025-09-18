A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Universal Health Services Through 8 Analysts

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Universal Health Services UHS, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $216.88, a high estimate of $259.00, and a low estimate of $185.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.81%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Universal Health Services by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $250.00 $259.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $227.00 $227.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $206.00 $201.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $203.00 $243.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $210.00 $225.00 Benjamin Rossi JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $195.00 $215.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $259.00 $257.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $185.00 $215.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Universal Health Services. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Universal Health Services. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Universal Health Services compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Universal Health Services compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Universal Health Services's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Universal Health Services analyst ratings.

Get to Know Universal Health Services Better

Universal Health Services Inc owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. The firm operates in two segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Acute Care Hospital Services segment. The Acute Care Hospital Services segment includes the firm's acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals, and surgery and oncology centers.

Universal Health Services: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Universal Health Services displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.63%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Universal Health Services's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.11%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Universal Health Services's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.37%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, Universal Health Services adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.