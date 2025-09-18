Breaking Down Tenet Healthcare: 13 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare THC over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $203.77, a high estimate of $238.00, and a low estimate of $167.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $197.08, the current average has increased by 3.39%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Tenet Healthcare. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $229.00 $208.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Raises Buy $225.00 $205.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $190.00 $190.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $200.00 $195.00 Benjamin Rossi JP Morgan Raises Overweight $200.00 $190.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $167.00 $195.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $208.00 $215.00 Joanna Gajuk B of A Securities Raises Buy $205.00 $195.00 A.J. Rice UBS Raises Buy $238.00 $230.00 John Ransom Raymond James Raises Outperform $200.00 $185.00 Jason Cassorla Guggenheim Raises Buy $188.00 $180.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $205.00 $190.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Outperform $194.00 $184.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tenet Healthcare. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tenet Healthcare compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Tenet Healthcare's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Tenet Healthcare's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare is a Dallas-based healthcare services organization. It operates acute and specialty hospitals (47 as of December 2024) and over 500 ambulatory surgery centers and other outpatient facilities across the US, primarily in the South. Through its Conifer segment, Tenet also provides revenue cycle management solutions.

Tenet Healthcare's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Tenet Healthcare displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.19%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tenet Healthcare's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.46% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenet Healthcare's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.26%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenet Healthcare's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.99% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Tenet Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.51.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

