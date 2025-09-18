6 Analysts Assess Roivant Sciences: What You Need To Know

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Roivant Sciences ROIV during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $19.25, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $15.80, the current average has increased by 21.84%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Roivant Sciences is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Cheng JP Morgan Raises Overweight $20.00 $16.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $21.00 $15.00 David Risinger Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $22.00 $18.00 Chi Fong B of A Securities Raises Neutral $16.50 $12.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Samantha Semenkow Citigroup Announces Buy $16.00 -

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Roivant Sciences compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Roivant Sciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Roivant Sciences's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. It also incubates discovery-stage companies and health technology startups complementary to its biopharmaceutical business. Its drug candidate VTAMA (tapinarof) is a treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients and is in its commercial stage. The other drug candidates in their different stages of development are; Batoclimab, IMVT-1402, Brepocitinib, Namilumab, and others.

Financial Insights: Roivant Sciences

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Roivant Sciences's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -72.84%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10292.86%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Roivant Sciences's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Roivant Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

