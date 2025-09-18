Where Whitefiber Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Whitefiber WYFI over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $30.0, along with a high estimate of $34.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 11.76% lower than the prior average price target of $34.00.

The perception of Whitefiber by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $34.00 $34.00 Darren Aftahi Roth Capital Announces Buy $25.00 - George Sutton Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $25.00 - Paul Golding Macquarie Announces Outperform $28.00 - Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $34.00 - John Todaro Needham Announces Buy $34.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Whitefiber. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Whitefiber compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Whitefiber's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Whitefiber Better

Whitefiber Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence infrastructure solutions. The company owns high-performance computing data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units services, which it terms cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning developers. Its Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Its cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference. It has two reportable segments: cloud services and colocation services. The cloud services segment generates revenue from providing high performance computing services to support generative AI workstreams. Colocation services generate revenue by providing customers with physical space, power and cooling within the data center facility.

Financial Insights: Whitefiber

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Whitefiber displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 105.25%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Whitefiber's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.08%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Whitefiber's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.25%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

