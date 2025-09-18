Where Atmus Filtration Techs Stands With Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Atmus Filtration Techs ATMU over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Atmus Filtration Techs, revealing an average target of $44.25, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.93% increase from the previous average price target of $41.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Atmus Filtration Techs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $47.00 $42.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $46.00 $44.00 Robert Mason Baird Raises Outperform $45.00 $41.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $39.00 $37.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Atmus Filtration Techs compared to the broader market.

Capture valuable insights into Atmus Filtration Techs's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Atmus Filtration Techs Better

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc manufactures filtration products for on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company designs and manufactures Developed filtration products, principally under the Fleetguard brand, that enable lower emissions and provide asset protection. The company designs, manufactures, and sells filters, coolants, and chemical products. The company offers products including air filtration, coolants and chemicals, crankcase ventilation, fuel filtration, fuel cells, lube filtration, and others.

A Deep Dive into Atmus Filtration Techs's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Atmus Filtration Techs's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.83% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Atmus Filtration Techs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.21%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atmus Filtration Techs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.6%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atmus Filtration Techs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.71%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.97, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

