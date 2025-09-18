Beyond The Numbers: 30 Analysts Discuss CrowdStrike Holdings Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD has been analyzed by 30 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 6 14 0 0 Last 30D 3 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 6 6 8 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for CrowdStrike Holdings, revealing an average target of $474.53, a high estimate of $555.00, and a low estimate of $343.00. Highlighting a 3.27% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $490.59.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of CrowdStrike Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $490.00 $490.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $475.00 $460.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $535.00 $475.00 Gray Powell BTIG Maintains Buy $489.00 $489.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Maintains Neutral $465.00 $465.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Lowers Buy $500.00 $530.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $490.00 $530.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $430.00 $475.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $520.00 $520.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Neutral $430.00 $450.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $460.00 $495.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $440.00 $480.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $450.00 $505.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Buy $500.00 $545.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $343.00 $371.00 Gray Powell BTIG Lowers Buy $489.00 $520.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $525.00 $575.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $450.00 $460.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $475.00 $475.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $405.00 $425.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $490.00 $515.00 Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $475.00 $530.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $475.00 $475.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $460.00 $500.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $425.00 $440.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Buy $530.00 $520.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Announces Neutral $465.00 - Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $495.00 $490.00 Janice Quek CFRA Raises Hold $555.00 $517.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $505.00 $505.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CrowdStrike Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CrowdStrike Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CrowdStrike Holdings compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CrowdStrike Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CrowdStrike Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CrowdStrike Holdings analyst ratings.

Discovering CrowdStrike Holdings: A Closer Look

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Financial Milestones: CrowdStrike Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CrowdStrike Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 21.28% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: CrowdStrike Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.64%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.86%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CrowdStrike Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.